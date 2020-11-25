Erdogan says government will implement reform with nationalist allies

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes part in a video conference during the G20 Leaders' Summit 2020 hosted by Saudi Arabia, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 21, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his AK Party government will carry out reforms of the justice system together with its nationalist allies.

“We are accelerating implementing judicial reforms,” Erdogan said in a speech to AK Party members in parliament. “We will bring other reforms in packages to the parliament...(and) finalise the human rights action plan.”

He also praised the AKP’s parliamentary alliance with the nationalist MHP, a day after MHP leader Devlet Bahceli dismissed media speculation about rifts with the AKP over the recent government talk of reforms.