Turkish VP abruptly halts speech; staff request medical attention

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay paused during a speech and appeared to slur his words on Monday, prompting a staffer to attend to him on stage and ask others for a doctor, according to video footage by state-run Anadolu agency.

Oktay, the deputy to President Tayyip Erdogan, paused in silence for some 13 seconds during the live broadcast speech, which was cut short after staffers rushed to his side.

Broadcaster CNN Turk, citing initial reports, said Oktay was taken to a medical centre and his blood pressure was low. He later returned to the speech hall to thank attendees and tell them the “minor discomfort” was due to fatigue, CNN Turk reported.