Turkish VP cuts speech short due to "minor discomfort"

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay was helped off stage after he appeared to slur his words and paused during a live speech, but later returned to the venue in Ankara to thank the audience and said he had had “minor discomfort”.

Pool footage from the presidency showed Oktay, 56, the deputy to President Tayyip Erdogan, pause in silence for some 13 seconds during the live broadcast speech, which was cut short after a staffer rushed to his side, calling for a doctor.

Upon return Oktay said he was fine and thanked the audience for their understanding. “I’m expressing that, as far as our doctors said, there was a minor discomfort due to lack of sleep and fatigue,” he said but did not continue with his speech.