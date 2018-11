ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Industrial tyre producer Prometeon will invest $115 million in Turkey until 2020 to increase its production capacity, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company will increase the capacity at its factory in the northwestern province of Kocaeli by 75 percent, it said. Prometeon is run by China’s state-owned ChinaChem company. (Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)