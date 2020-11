FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Borsa Istanbul is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) said on Monday it had sold 10% of shares in Borsa Istanbul to the Qatar Investment Authority for $200 million, finalising a deal signed last week.

TWF said in a statement that it will still retain 80.6% of shares in Borsa Istanbul. The transaction implies a total equity value of $2 billion for Borsa Istanbul, it said.