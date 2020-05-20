Turkish central bank triples Qatar swap line to $15 bln

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey tripled its currency swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion equivalent from $5 billion, the central bank in Ankara said on Wednesday, sealing a deal for some much-needed foreign funding.

Turkey’s central bank said the amendment of the limit on a 2018 swap agreement aimed to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies and support the financial stability of the two countries.

Under the facility swaps are conducted in Turkish lira and Qatari riyal. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)