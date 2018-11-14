Turkey aims to increase trade volume with Qatar after swap agreement - foreign minister speech text

ANKARA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkey aims to increase its trade volume with Qatar after the two countries’ swap agreement signed in August, according to the text of a speech by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The currency swap agreement, signed by Turkey and Qatar’s central banks in August, was set to have an overall limit of $3 billion. The August deal came amid a widening currency crisis in Turkey, days after the Gulf ally pledged $15 billion in support. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan)