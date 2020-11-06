Fitch sees building risk in Turkish lira's record fall

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has not done enough to support its falling lira, and FX reserves and external financing remain potential weak spots even though they have not sharply deteriorated since Fitch downgraded its outlook in August, the agency’s key analyst said.

FILE PHOTO: A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Douglas Winslow, Fitch’s primary Turkey analyst, told Reuters further pressure from the record low currency, high inflation and depleted FX reserves “would significantly increase the chances” of a hike in the main policy interest rate by year end.

Turkey is rated “junk” by the big three sovereign agencies. While Fitch’s rating of BB- is the highest, it revised the outlook to “negative” from “stable” in August citing depleted FX reserves and weak monetary policy credibility.

The central bank raised rates in September and could tighten again to head off the lira’s 30% depreciation this year, and to address inflation stuck around 12%. The currency has tumbled more than 8% in just under two weeks.

The tightening of credit in recent months “has been insufficient to reverse the downward trend in the lira and (to a less extent) in foreign exchange reserves,” Winslow, a director on Fitch’s sovereign team, said in an email.

In October, Fitch predicted Turkey’s key interest rate would end the year at 10.25%, where it has held since September.

Winslow said the central bank has “limited independence” from political pressure for lower rates and “a track record of being slow to respond to events,” raising the risk that too-loose policy stokes external imbalances and market instability.

Yet he was more sanguine for now about two main triggers for a possible ratings downgrade.

The lira’s fall has not caused “severe stresses in the external financing position of banks or corporates,” he said. “And the underlying trend in FX reserves has become somewhat less negative.”

The central bank’s net international reserves have more than halved this year from $41.1 billion at the end of 2019 and touched $16.8 billion last month, the lowest level since 2004.