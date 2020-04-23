Turkey has more fiscal space to fight coronavirus impact, says Fitch

LONDON/ISTANBUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s fiscal response to the coronvirus outbreak has been “pretty moderate” compared with other countries facing a similar fallout from the epidemic, and has capacity for further stimulus measures, a Fitch Ratings executive said on Thursday.

“We definitely think there’s more fiscal space than there is monetary policy space, which is a key focus for the BB- credit rating,” Douglas Winslow, director, European sovereign ratings at Fitch, said on a webinar about Turkey. (Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul; Editing by Mark Heinrich )