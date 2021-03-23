Turmoil sees markets price in double-notch Turkey sovereign rating cut

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial markets were pricing in a double-notch downgrade of Turkey’s sovereign credit rating on Tuesday, after the weekend sacking of the country’s central bank chief by President Tayyip Erdogan threw the country back into currency turmoil.

FILE PHOTO: People wait to change money at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey?March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

S&P’s Global Capital IQ Market Derived Signal Score model, which uses the credit default swaps that investors employ to hedge risk, shifted sharply to show Turkey priced as if it were a B- rated country rather than its current B+ S&P sovereign grade.

Data show that over the past 10 years, MDSS moves have regularly preceded rating changes both down and up, although they have often over-reacted, too.

(Graphic: CDS markets price in Turkey sovereign rating cut amid market turbulence link: )

Analysts at S&P said on Monday that the weekend sacking of central bank Governor Naci Agbal, who had sought to combat double-digit inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes, highlighted the unpredictability of economic policy in Turkey.

They added the risk of the government introducing capital controls was also now “elevated”, although it was not the firm’s baseline scenario.

The level of a country’s credit rating tends to determine the price it pays to borrow money on the international lending markets.

Fitch, which rates Turkey higher than S&P at BB-, followed on Tuesday saying it would “consider the policy direction under the new central bank governor and the evolution of the external position.”

It highlighted reasons for a possible downgrade as the “sustained erosion of international reserves or severe stress in the corporate or banking sectors, for example due to weaker investor confidence as a result of premature monetary easing.”

The lira has slumped nearly 9% since Agbal’s sacking and some analysts calculate that Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves are already negative by $40 billion to $60 billion once currency swaps used by the central bank are factored in.

(Graphic: Turkish Credit Default Swaps surge after central bank chief axed link: here