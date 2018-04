ANKARA, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which Turkey is about to start building with Russia, is set to be launched in 2023.

Speaking on a visit to Turkey, Putin also said that he was grateful for Turkey’s decision to give the Akkuyu project strategic investment status. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Andrew Osborn)