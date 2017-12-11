FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Russia will meet to finalise S-400 defence deal next week
December 11, 2017 / 7:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

ANKARA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian officials will meet to finalise Turkey’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems deal in the coming week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said that Ankara and Moscow were on the same page regarding the U.S. move on Jerusalem and added that two leaders would keep in contact on the issue. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alison Williams)

