FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 25, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says Russian S-400 systems installation to begin Oct. 2019 - Hurriyet

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The installation of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in Turkey will begin in October 2019, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday.

Akar also said that personnel would be sent to Russia to receive training at the start of 2019, according to Hurriyet. He said the F-35 fighter jet programme with the United States was continuing as planned, with the third and fourth jets in the programme to be delivered in March next year. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.