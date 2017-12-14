FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Russia may sign S-400 purchase deal this week - minister
December 14, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia may sign S-400 purchase deal this week - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - An agreement on Turkey purchasing S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia may be signed this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela, Cavusoglu also said technical work on setting up the S-400 systems would begin with Russia. President Tayyip Erdogan also said last week the deal with Russia would be finalised this week.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

