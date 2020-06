ISTANBUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Istanbul on Sunday for talks with their Turkish counterparts on the situation in Libya, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Saturday.

Other media carried similar reports, with Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber saying that the ministers would also discuss the situation in Syria. (Reporting by Daren Butler, editing by Louise Heavens)