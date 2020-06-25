Turkey's Sabanci to grow in familiar areas, CEO says

ISTANBUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding is looking to familiar sectors like energy and cement as it adjusts its simplified portfolio and seeks investment abroad, its Chief Executive Cenk Alper said on Thursday.

Sabanci is aiming to transform or exit some of its businesses and will unveil a detailed long-term plan in August or September, Alper said in a co-interview.

Making an investment in an unknown sector would be an “adventure” during current risky period, he added. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)