FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 3, 2018 / 7:07 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey issues detention warrants for 68 Bank Asya shareholders in post-coup probe - NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for 68 shareholders of Bank Asya in an operation targeting the network of the cleric accused for orchestrating last year’s failed coup attempt, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Wednesday.

The operation is centered in Istanbul and is being carried out in nine provinces, NTV said. Bank Asya, which was founded by followers of the cleric Fethullah Gulen, was seized by the state in 2015, as part of operations against Gulen’s network. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.