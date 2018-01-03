Turkey issues detention warrants for 68 Bank Asya shareholders in post-coup probe - NTV

ANKARA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for 68 shareholders of Bank Asya in an operation targeting the network of the cleric accused for orchestrating last year’s failed coup attempt, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Wednesday.

The operation is centered in Istanbul and is being carried out in nine provinces, NTV said. Bank Asya, which was founded by followers of the cleric Fethullah Gulen, was seized by the state in 2015, as part of operations against Gulen’s network. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)