FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 15, 2018 / 1:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish state fund to liquidate six companies with links to cleric Gulen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish state fund that manages seized companies on Tuesday said it would liquidate six companies with links to the U.S.-based cleric Ankara blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

The six firms are from the Dumankaya group of companies, including its technology and trade arms. The firms were previously seized for links to the network of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The liquidation by the state-run TMSF does not include Dumankaya’s construction arm. The TMSF is in talks with a German firm to complete Dumankaya’s construction projects halted after the coup attempt, its head said last week. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.