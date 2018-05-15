Turkish state fund to liquidate six companies with links to cleric Gulen

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish state fund that manages seized companies on Tuesday said it would liquidate six companies with links to the U.S.-based cleric Ankara blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

The six firms are from the Dumankaya group of companies, including its technology and trade arms. The firms were previously seized for links to the network of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The liquidation by the state-run TMSF does not include Dumankaya’s construction arm. The TMSF is in talks with a German firm to complete Dumankaya’s construction projects halted after the coup attempt, its head said last week. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)