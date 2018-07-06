Turkish court sentences newspaper journalists to prison over coup links - Anadolu

ANKARA, July 6 (Reuters) - A Turkish court sentenced several journalists from the Zaman newspaper to jail over links to a 2016 failed coup attempt, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Zaman was widely seen as the flagship media organisation of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen’s movement and was shut down in 2016. Thirty journalists and executives from the newspaper went on trial in September that year, but all denied links.

On Friday, the court sentenced prominent journalists Sahin Alpay and Ali Bulac to eight years and nine months in prison for “membership of a terrorist organisation”, while Mumtazer Turkone and Mustafa Unal were sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail, Anadolu said.

Ankara blames Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, for instigating the failed July 2016 coup. He denies any involvement. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)