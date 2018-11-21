Turkey's Erdogan says ECHR ruling on jailed politician supports of terrorism

ANKARA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECHR) ruling on the jailed former leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition amounted to support of terrorism

The ECHR urged Turkey on Tuesday to swiftly process the legal case of Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Kurdish party in the parliament, saying his pre-trial detention had gone on longer than could be justified.

Erdogan said Demirtas had the blood of 50 people on his hands. Turkey accuses the HDP of ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The HDP denies this. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)