Turkish court releases Dogan Holding executive in coup-linked probe -media

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - A Turkish court has released an executive of media conglomerate Dogan Holding, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, after nearly six months in jail in a probe linked to last July's failed coup.

Barbaros Muratoglu, Dogan Holding's Ankara executive, was arrested in December 2016 on accusations of "aiding a terror group", part of an investigation into the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for last year's abortive putsch.

On Thursday a court handed Muratoglu a two-year jail sentence but ruled for his release citing time already served, CNN Turk said.

Dogan Holding shares traded flat at 0.74 liras. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)