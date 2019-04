ANKARA, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey arrested two intelligence operatives in Istanbul on Monday who confessed to spying on Arab nationals on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

Turkey is investigating whether the arrival of one of those detained was related to the murder last year of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate, the official said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler)