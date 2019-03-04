REFILE-Turkish court accepts indictment against 16 over Gezi protests -lawyer

(Fixes source in headline to conform with 1st paragraph)

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish court accepted an indictment seeking life sentences against businessman and rights activist Osman Kavala and 15 others over the 2013 Gezi protests, Kavala’s lawyer said on Monday.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor is seeking aggravated life sentences for the 16 defendants on charges of financing the mass protests and attempting to overthrow the government, state-owned Anadolu agency reported last month. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)