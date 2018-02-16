Turkey denies release request from former head of pro-Kurdish party -party official

ANKARA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Friday denied a request from the former head of the pro-Kurdish opposition to be released from jail while his terrorism trial continues, an official for Selahattin Demirtas’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said.

Demirtas, one of Turkey’s best known politicians, faces up to 142 years in jail for charges of links to the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). He denies the charges. The court is set to hold the next hearing in his case on April 11, the official said. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)