Turkish court acquits journalist Mehmet Altan -Anadolu

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s high court ruled to acquit journalist Mehmet Altan of alleged links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, who Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The Turkish court also cleared journalist and brother Ahmet Altan as well as Nazli Ilicak, both defendants in the same case, of charges related to violating the constitution, Anadolu reported. The court maintained however that Ahmet Altan and Ilicak aided the Gulen network, the agency said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)