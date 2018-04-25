Turkish court sentences 15 of Cumhuriyet staff to prison on terrorism charges

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced 15 employees of the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet to prison on terrorism charges and acquitted three, the newspaper said, in a case that has sparked global outrage over press freedom under Tayyip Erdogan.

The court also ruled the case against the prominent journalist Can Dundar, previously the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, would continue separately, the Cumhuriyet reported.