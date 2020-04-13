Turkish parliament passes bill to release thousands from prison amid coronavirus

ISTANBUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday passed a law that will allow the release of tens of thousands of prisoners to ease overcrowding in jails and protect detainees from the coronavirus, but which critics slam for excluding those jailed on terrorism charges.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party and nationalist MHP allies supported the bill, which was accepted with 279 votes for and 51 votes against, deputy parliament speaker Sureyya Sadi Bilgic said. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Leslie Adler)