July 3, 2020 / 12:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish court convicts four rights activists on terrorism-related charges

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - A Turkish court sentenced a former executive of Amnesty International Turkey to more than six years in jail and convicted three other rights activists on terrorism-related charges on Friday, the rights group said.

Amnesty Turkey said on Twitter that 7 other defendants, who were first detained three years ago during a crackdown following a 2016 attempted coup, were acquitted in a case which fuelled expressions of concern over Ankara’s human rights record. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Daren Butler)

