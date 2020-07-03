Turkish court convicts four rights activists on terrorism-related charges

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - A Turkish court sentenced a former executive of Amnesty International Turkey to more than six years in jail and convicted three other rights activists on terrorism-related charges on Friday, the rights group said.

Amnesty Turkey said on Twitter that 7 other defendants, who were first detained three years ago during a crackdown following a 2016 attempted coup, were acquitted in a case which fuelled expressions of concern over Ankara’s human rights record. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Daren Butler)