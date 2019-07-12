Russia confirms it has started delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey - RIA

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation confirmed on Friday it had started delivering S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey and that the deliveries would continue as per an agreed schedule, the RIA news agency reported.

The Turkish defence ministry said earlier on Friday that the first parts of a Russian S-400 missile defence system had been delivered, a development set to escalate tensions with the United States which has warned of sanctions over the deal. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)