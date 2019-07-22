Industrials
July 22, 2019 / 9:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia, Turkey are in talks on joint production of S-400 missile parts - TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey are in talks about the possibility of jointly manufacturing some components of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system in Turkey, the TASS news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of Russia’s Rostec state conglomerate, as saying.

Turkey began receiving deliveries of Russian S-400 systems earlier this month, prompting the United States to begin removing Turkey from its F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns.

TASS said Chemezov’s comments were originally made to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

