Turkey arrests man suspected of spying for UAE - source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s intelligence officials have arrested another man suspected of spying on foreign Arab nationals on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, a senior security official said on Friday.

The suspect had confessed, the official told Reuters, requesting anonymity and not identifying the detainee.

Last year, Turkey arrested another two men also suspected of spying on Arab nationals, including political exiles and students, for the UAE.

At the time, an official said one of those two was connected to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul October 2018.

The latest suspect travelled to Turkey using a non-UAE passport, but Turkish authorities have obtained “a trove of documents” from him showing UAE affiliation, the official said.

There was no immediate reaction from UAE authorities.