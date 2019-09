ANKARA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s defence ministry said on Sunday that the delivery of a second battery of Russian S-400 missile defence systems has been completed as of Sunday, and added that the systems would become active in April 2020.

The initial parts of the system, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defences, were delivered to Ankara in July despite warnings about possible U.S. sanctions over the purchase. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu)