August 14, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey will boycott U.S. electronic products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would boycott electronic products from the United States, which has imposed sanctions and raised tariffs against Ankara in a dispute about the detention of a U.S. evangelical pastor.

Erdogan said Turkey has been taking necessary measures regarding the economy, amid a slide in the lira currency exacerbated by the dispute with Washington, but it was important to keep a firm political stance. Switching to foreign currency would mean giving in to the enemy, Erdogan said. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Ece Toksabay)

