U.S., Turkish foreign ministers discuss S-400 dispute at NATO

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrive to take part in a North Atlantic Council (NAC) at foreign ministers level, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed a dispute between the two countries over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences on Wednesday, Turkey’s foreign ministry said.

It said the two ministers, attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, also discussed the conflicts in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in the east Mediterranean.