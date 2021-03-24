Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

U.S., Turkish foreign ministers discuss S-400 dispute at NATO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrive to take part in a North Atlantic Council (NAC) at foreign ministers level, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed a dispute between the two countries over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences on Wednesday, Turkey’s foreign ministry said.

It said the two ministers, attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, also discussed the conflicts in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in the east Mediterranean.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up