MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned as unacceptable an alleged U.S. ultimatum to Turkey designed to force it to cancel a deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems and buy U.S. hardware instead.

Moscow was responding to a CNBC report from Tuesday which said Washington had given Turkey just over two weeks to decide whether to complete an arms deal with the U.S. or risk severe penalties. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya/Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)