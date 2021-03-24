Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Turkish foreign minister says he held "constructive" talks with U.S.

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he had “constructive” talks with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken all aspects of Turkey-U.S. ties, in their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden was elected U.S. president.

Blinken and Cavusoglu met at NATO in Brussels and discussed a dispute over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, conflicts in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up