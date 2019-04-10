Turkey will look elsewhere if U.S. won't sell Patriots, F-35s -minister

ANKARA, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkey may expand its planned purchase of Russian air defence systems if it cannot buy U.S. Patriots missile defence systems, and it will also look for alternatives if it cannot receive F-35 jets, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

He also said Turkey had not received a positive response from Washington over its proposal to form a joint working group to look into Ankara’s planned purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence systems. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Dominic Evans)