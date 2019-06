ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday it was out of the question for Turkey to take a step back from its deal with Moscow to buy Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

Speaking to reporters after morning prayers, Erdogan also said an offer from the United States to sell Patriot missiles to Turkey was not as good as the Russian offer. (Reporting by Dominic Evans Editing by Andrew Heavens)