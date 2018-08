ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Officials from Turkey’s justice, finance and foreign ministries will make up the nine-member delegation going to Washington to discuss tensions with the United States, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said on Tuesday.

The delegation, to be headed by Turkey’s newly appointed deputy foreign minister, Sedat Onal, will include three members from each ministry, CNN Turk said. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)