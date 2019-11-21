Industrials
November 21, 2019 / 6:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey needs to 'get rid of' S-400s to overcome impasse - State Dept official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Turkey needs to “get rid of” the Russian S-400 missile defense system it has purchased, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, to overcome a standoff with Washington, which says the procurement poses a threat to overall NATO defense capabilities.

Speaking at a briefing with reporters, the official said imposing U.S. sanctions on Turkey over its purchase was still a possibility. “They know that they have the choice to move forward and the choice is to rid themselves of the S-400,” he said. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below