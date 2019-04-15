Turkey says buying Russian defence system should not trigger U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s purchase of Russian air defence missile systems should not trigger U.S. sanctions because Ankara is not an adversary of Washington and remains committed to the NATO alliance, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Akar also told a conference in Washington that Turkey expected to remain not just a buyer of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets but also one of the partner countries involved in its production, despite U.S. warnings that it would be shut out of the F-35 project if it buys the Russian S-400 defence system.

Turkey is carefully studying an offer from the United States to buy Patriot missile defence systems, Akar added. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Dominic Evans)