Turkey says it proposed forming working group with U.S. on Russian S-400s

ANKARA, April 3 (Reuters) - Turkey has proposed to the United States that they form a technical working group to determine that Russian S-400 missile defence systems do not pose a threat to U.S. or NATO military equipment, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The United States and Turkey have been at loggerheads over Ankara’s decision to purchase the S-400s, which are not compatible with NATO systems, from Russia. Washington has warned that proceeding with the deal could result in U.S. sanctions.

“It will not be integrated into the NATO system... therefore we propose the United States to establish a technical working group to make sure that this system will not be a threat - neither to (U.S.) F-35s nor the NATO systems,” Cavusoglu told a panel in the United States. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Sarah Dadouch Editing by Dominic Evans)