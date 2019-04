ANKARA, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which has raised tensions with Washington, is a “done deal” and cannot be cancelled, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of a visit to the United States, Cavusoglu also said Turkey’s relations with Russia were not an alternative to its alliances with NATO or the European Union. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by John Stonestreet)