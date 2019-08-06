Turkey-U.S. relations should not become captive to S-400 dispute -Erdogan

ANKARA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he believes U.S. President Donald Trump will not allow ties between the two NATO allies to become captive to a dispute over Ankara’s purchase of a Russian S-400 defence system.

Speaking to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan also said there is no evidence that S-400 missile defence system will harm U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)