Turkey will retaliate if U.S. imposes sanctions over S-400s -minister

ANKARA, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate if the United States imposes sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that any such sanctions would be unacceptable.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Cavusoglu said that President Donald Trump does not want to impose sanctions and added that he did not expect the U.S. administration to take such action.