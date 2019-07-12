Industrials
July 12, 2019 / 8:52 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400s does not change strategic orientation - minister

ISTANBUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems does not mean a change of the country’s strategic orientation, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his U.S. counterpart by phone on Friday, adding that the acquisition was a necessity.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry also cited Akar as saying Ankara was still assessing the bid to acquire U.S. Patriot air defence systems and that a deterioration of bilateral relations would not serve the interests of either country. (Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

