Industrials
October 25, 2019 / 3:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian S-400 purchase - State Dept official

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara ‘walk away’ from the Russian missile defense system it purchased, a senior State Department official said on Friday, pressing it to either send it back or not make it operational.

The issue is part of a broader conversation with Ankara to resolve ongoing problems it has with Washington, the official said, and the risk of sanctions under a law known as Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CATSAA) over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missiles is part of that wider dialogue.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
