Turkish court rules to release local Amnesty International chair - Amnesty

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ruled to release from prison Taner Kilic, the local chair of Amnesty International, a senior Amnesty researcher said on Wednesday, in one of several cases that have raised concern over Ankara’s human rights record.

Kilic had been jailed for a year on charges of supporting the U.S. based cleric whom Ankara blames for a July 2016 failed coup. Andrew Gardner of Amnesty told Reuters Kilic was not yet released from prison. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Daren Butler)