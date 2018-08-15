FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish court rules to release local Amnesty International chair - Amnesty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ruled to release from prison Taner Kilic, the local chair of Amnesty International, a senior Amnesty researcher said on Wednesday, in one of several cases that have raised concern over Ankara’s human rights record.

Kilic had been jailed for a year on charges of supporting the U.S. based cleric whom Ankara blames for a July 2016 failed coup. Andrew Gardner of Amnesty told Reuters Kilic was not yet released from prison. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.