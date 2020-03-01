Soccer-Turkey's Fenerbahce part ways with coach Ersun Yanal

ANKARA, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Fenerbahce said on Sunday they had parted ways with coach Ersun Yanal by mutual agreement following a crushing home defeat by arch-rivals Galatasaray.

Last week, Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 3-1 at the Ulker Stadium in Istanbul’s Kadikoy for the first time in more than 20 years, leading to outrage from the home supporters.

Fenerbahce, Turkey’s second most decorated club, are currently seventh in the top-tier Super Lig, nine points behind second-placed Galatasary and leaders Trabzonspor, after a poor start to the second half of the season. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ken Ferris)