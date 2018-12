ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares in 10 companies will start trading on the Borsa Istanbul futures and options market (VIOP) on Friday, the Istanbul stock exchange said.

It said the companies were: Turkey’s Aselsan, Bim , Dogan Holding, Enerjisa, Koza Anadolu, Koza Altin, Soda Sanayi , Sok Marketler, TAV Havalimanlari , Tekfen Holding.

The Banking Index and Industrials Index will also be traded on the VIOP market, the exchange said. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)